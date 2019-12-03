State Police: Suspect In Sunday’s Amber Alert Child Abduction Killed

Now an update to Sunday’s Amber Alert child abduction out of Luzerne County. State Police say 15-year old Samara Derwin was found safe, but now they say her alleged kidnapper, 20-year old Jordan Oliver was shot and killed by troopers. Officials say the incident began Sunday afternoon when Oliver allegedly struggled with local police at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School. State Police say the suspect maced a cop and then stole the police cruiser. Later Oliver was located in an area called Warrior Run where he was holding the victim hostage at knifepoint.