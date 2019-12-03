PA Mom Charged In Hanging Deaths Of Her Two Kids

Two young children died last September after being found hanging in the basement of their Berks County home, now 9-weeks later, their mother is arrested for the deaths. Prosecutors filed 1st and 3rd degree murder charges against 36-year old Lisa Snyder of Albany Township after the coroner ruled the deaths of 8-year old Conner Snyder and 4-year old Brinley Snyder as homicides. Prosecutors allege that the mother searched for information on suicide and murder before her children’s death. They say when she was questioned about the hangings, she blamed her son and claimed he wanted to take his own life.