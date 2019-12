A regional business icon has passed away unexpectedly. Company officials say Mark Butler co-founded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in 1982 and along with Mort Bernstein, Ollie Rosenburg and Harry Coverman they expanded the firm to 345-stores in 25-states. Butler died Sunday. He was 61. Butler also owned the Harrisburg Senators minor league baseball team. Ollie’s Executive V.P. and Chief Operating Officer John Swygert will become the interim President and CEO.