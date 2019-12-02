York Co. Shooting Injures One Man

An 18-year old man continues to recover from a gunshot wound in York County. Spring Garden Township Police say the victim was called over to a vehicle along the 700-block of Lancaster Avenue on Saturday just after 2pm. The victim told officers that when he saw that the two people inside were wearing ski masks, he ran. That’s when one of the suspects fired two shots. One bullet hit the victim in the right forearm. Police say the wound is not life-threatening. Tipsters are asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.