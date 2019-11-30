Help us Remember the Forgotten this Christmas

WSBA and Century Home Improvements are honoring our veterans this holiday season.

We are collecting Christmas cards for local veterans who will be spending their Christmas in the hospital.

You can brighten a vet’s Christmas. Drop off signed Christmas cards by December 13th at one of our collection boxes and we will deliver them by Christmas.

Drop off boxes are located:

NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA studios – weekdays between 8am-5pm

5989 Susquehanna Plaza Drive, York, PA

Century Home Improvements

2147 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA

or drop off cards to Gary Sutton at Christmas Magic on December 6th and 12th from 6pm-9pm.

Gary will be at the WSBA table in the Hot Chocolate building on these nights only.

Thank you for helping us provide a merrier Christmas for our Veterans.