PA Strengthens Rights Of Child Sex Abuse Victims

Governor Tom Wolf was in reading on Tuesday to sign several bills that expand rights for victims of child sexual abuse. One measure eliminates the criminal statute of limitations on such crimes while another eliminates confidentiality agreements that stop victims from reporting abuse to police. The legislation comes in the wake of last years grand jury report which detailed sexual abuse since the 1940’s and the ensuing cover-ups in several of Catholic dioceses. The 2-year investigation found more than 1000-child victims and over 300 so-called ‘predator priests.’