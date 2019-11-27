New Providence Man Arrested For 9th DUI

A Lancaster County man has been charged for the 9th time with driving under the influence. East Lampeter Township Police say 51-year old Jeff Depoe of New Providence was arrested earlier this month along the 2500-block of Lincoln Highway East. Officers say Depoe was initially stopped because his vehicle registration had expired 4-years ago. Depoe allegedly failed a field sobriety test. Police say his blood alcohol level tested at .12%. Officers also say they found methamphetamine in the vehicle. Depoe also faces multiple offenses including false identification to law enforcement.