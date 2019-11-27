Lancaster Co. DUI Driver Gets Prison

A Lancaster County woman has been sentenced from 3-to-10 years in prison for a DUI traffic accident that severely injured a mother and her 11-year old daughter. The District Attorney’s Office says 36-year old Ardis Goldsborough of Columbia had pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular aggravated assault while DUI among other related offenses. When the accident happened along Blue Rock Road in Manor Township last April-1st, officials say Goldsborough was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl. Both victims have undergone multiple surgeries during their recovery including facial reconstruction for the young girl. Goldsborough apologized to the mother and daughter and said that she had been battling drug addition for more than a decade.