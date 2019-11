The Lancaster County woman who celebrated her 25th birthday by allegedly punching an off-duty cop has been charged with aggravated assault among other offenses. Lancasteronline.com reports that Mackenzie Brandt was arrested after the incident outside Tellus-360 early Sunday morning. Another woman, 25-year old Victoria Northeimer is facing the same crimes. Meanwhile, 31-year old Christopher Thvedt was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction. All three were charged with public drunkenness.