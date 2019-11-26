Two Men Sentenced For Stray Bullet Death Of York Co. Woman

Two men who pleaded guilty in the accidental death of a Red Lion woman killed by a stray bullet more than 2-years ago have been sentenced. State Police say 55-year old Nancy Folcomer was riding in a vehicle with her husband along the 2500-block of Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township on June-24th of 2017. That’s when she was killed by a bullet fired by two men who were target shooting nearby. Last summer, 24-year old Jeremy Robbins and 45-year old Todd Kraft admitted to two counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of conspiracy. Prosecutors dropped a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Kraft was ordered to serve 6-to-23 months plus two years’ probation while Robbins was sentenced to four years’ probation, with the first six months in York County Prison.