PA State Police: Berks Co. Blaze Double Murder/Suicide

It turns out that weekend fire that left three people dead in Berks County was actually a double murder and suicide. State Police say 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. and 63-year-old Joanne Deluca, were found beaten to death with a hammer in their home in Union Township, near Douglassville last Saturday. Troopers say they believe the third body belonged to the killer who died after setting himself on fire which caused a blaze in the home’s detached garage. He has not been identified. An adult son who lived in the house has not been seen since before last weekend.