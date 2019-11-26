Lancaster Co. Driver Who Admitted To Homicide By Vehicle Gets 3-Month Prison Term

Three months in the Lancaster County Prison. That’s part of the sentence for a Lancaster County driver who pleaded guilty to multiple charges including homicide by vehicle. The judge also ordered 20-year-old Jeremy Roland to serve 6-months on house arrest and then 14-months on parole. Police say Roland had smoke marijuana and was speeding on New Years Eve of 2017 when he went off the 1300 block of Route-72 and drove through fields, driveways and fences before crashing into a detached garage. Officers say 17-year-old Hayley Clarke died in the accident, while two other teens were seriously injured.