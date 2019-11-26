Former York Co. Teacher Who Had Sex With Student Enters Plea

A York County high school teacher avoided jail time but he won’t be able to teach again after he pleaded guilty to having sex with a student. Officials say 42-year old Michael Coy, a former Spanish teacher at York Suburban High School who resigned last spring, has admitted to a single count of 1st-degree misdemeanor corruption of a minor. More serious felony counts were dropped as part of the plea deal. He was sentenced to 2-years probation. Coy began a relationship with a 17-year old student in April of 2018. It ended shortly after they had sex 2-months later.