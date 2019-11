The night clerk at a York County motel was assaulted and robbed. Northern York Regional Police say it happened early Sunday morning at the Motel 6 in Manchester Township. Officers say a woman asked the clerk for change and when she opened the register, a man jumped the counter and hit her in the head causing a bump. The couple then grabbed some cash and fled the scene. The clerk was not seriously hurt. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call (717) 292-3647.