Lancaster Co. Man Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

A tip from Microsoft and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of a Lancaster County man. Northern Regional Police say the alert was forwarded after illegal images were uploaded to the internet using a specific IP address. Local officers along with the digital forensic unit were able to link the postings with 67-year old Brian Green of Lititz. Police say a search of Green’s home computer allegedly found dozens of other child porn images. The suspect has been charged with six felonies — four counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.