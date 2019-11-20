Father Charged In Son’s Death On Lancaster Co. Farm

A Lancaster County father has been charged with negligently causing the death of his 2-year old son. State Police say the boy was riding on a flatbed wagon last july as it traveled down a steep hill in Martic Township. Troopers say the wagon hit a bump and that knocked both the father and son to the ground, but the boy went underneath and he was run over. The child was taken to a hospital but he died 5-days later. Now 50-year old Samuel Glick faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. Glick allegedly told state police that in the past he had taken the boy off the wagon at that point, but this time he had no one to watch the boy, so he took a chance.