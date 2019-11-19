York Co. Drug Dealer Gets Prison Time

A York County man has been sentenced after he was pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering. U-S Attorney David Freed says 57-year old Juan Marrero was ordered to serve 5-years in prison followed by 5-years of supervised release. Police say Marrero bought bulk quantities of cocaine from a man who obtained narcotics through the U-S mail sent from Puerto Rico to York, Pennsylvania starting in May of 2015. Marrero was originally charged in May 2017, along with 7-codefendants. All of the suspects have now pleaded guilty.