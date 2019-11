A York man has pleaded no contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. The York Daily Record reports that 49-year old William Vazquez was arrested after his ex-girlfriend 37-year old Holly Miller died of fentanyl toxicity in a West Manchester Township home back in October of 2017. Vazquez denied selling her the drugs. Prosecutors dropped a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. Vazquez was sentenced from 2.5-to-6 years in prison.