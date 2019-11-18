York Co. Fire Damages Home

The cause of a weekend fire that heavily-damaged a york county home is still under investigation. Officials say no one was hurt when flames struck at around noon on Saturday along the 16,000 block of Round Hill Road in East Hopewell Township.
