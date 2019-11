Following the death of an inmate at a Pa. state prison, officials have suspended without pay 13-employees. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says he took the action after the November-11th inmate assault death of 29-year old Tyrone Briggs at the State Correctional Institution-Mahanoy in Frackville in Schuylkill County. Wetzel says the future of the suspended workers is pending administrative and criminal investigations.