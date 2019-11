A rare case of a Lancaster County woman pleading guilty to possessing and sharing child porn has been sentenced. The District Attorney’s Office says 45-year old Paula Watson of Strasburg admitted to the felony counts from 2018 and she was ordered to serve from 1.5-to-10 years in prison. Officials say she used her cell phone to share 39-lewd videos using the social media app called Tumblr. Watson must also register under Megan’s Law for the next 25-years.