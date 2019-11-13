Lancaster Co. Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two 12-Year Old Girls

A Lancaster County man is accused of sexually assaulting two 12-year old girls. Northern Regional Police say 19-year old Cory Cressman of Rapho Township is charged with multiple crimes including rape and indecent assault. Officers got involved after the victims were interviewed by the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance in September. The pre-teen girls say Cressman assaulted them in separate incidents last January and in April and then threatened them if the told anyone. One assault happened in the Manheim Central Middle School parking lot. Lancasteronline.com reports that Cressman is being held in the county prison where his bail was set at $2-million dollars.