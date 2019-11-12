Lancaster Drug King Pin Arrested

A Lancaster City man described as an upper-level drug dealer has been arrested. Officials with the Drug Task Force say 55-year old Jordan Morales was taken into custody recently after a lengthy investigation. Detectives say nearly a kilogram of cocaine, quantities of heroin and cash, and stolen handguns were recovered from multiple storage units and garages along with the suspect’s vehicle and house on Glenwood Avenue. Officials say Morales’ had connections to Philadelphia, New York and Puerto Rico, and allegedly used that network to distribute cocaine and heroin. Morales has been charged with 11-crimes including 9-felonies. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail on a state parole detainer.