Charges of kidnapping, stalking, and multiple counts of terroristic threats have been filed against a Columbia man. Police say 32-year old Jose Baez Jr is accused of threatening to kill several people in a home along Plane Street in the borough last Sunday unless a woman went with. Officers say the woman agreed to go and then a short time later, the suspect was arrested along the 4000-block of Columbia Avenue. Police say they recovered a weapon. No one was hurt.