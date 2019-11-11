Two Fires In Lancaster Co. Last Weekend

Clean up continues following a 2-alarm fire from Sunday morning at a Lancaster County apartment building. Officials say there were no injuries in the 3:30am blaze along the 400-block of West Main Street in New Holland. No word yet on a cause. The Red Cross is helping the 8-residents who were displaced. The damage estimate was put at $1.75-million dollars. Meanwhile, a weekend fire in Ephrata is under investigation. Officials say the AmVets Post-136 along the 600-block of South State Street was damaged by flames early Saturday morning. No one was hurt.