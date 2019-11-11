Sunday Night Shooting In York City

There was a shooting in York City Sunday night. But police aren’t saying much more after gunshots rang out just before 8pm along the 700-block of Prospect Street. Officers didn’t mention victims or suspects. When we know more we’ll pass it along.
