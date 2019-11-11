Lancaster City Shooting Suspect Captured

The suspect wanted for a drug-deal shooting in Lancaster City last month is behind bars. Police say 19-year old Joshua Luciano is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and two firearms violations following the incident along the 500-block of East Chestnut Street back on October-21st. Officers say Luciano offered to buy marijuana from two men when he pulled out a gun and fired twice hitting one man in the hip. The suspect then fled the scene. Last Friday, police caught up to Luciano who tried to escape by jumping from a second-story window. He was captured and then treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Luciano is being held in the county prison in lieu of $300,000.​