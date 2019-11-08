York Co. Resident/Baltimore Cop Death Update

Hours after the Baltimore Police announced that they had closed their investigation into the death of a detective who was also a York County resident, the city’s State Attorney says her probe is still open. The Baltimore Sun reports that Marilyn Mosby added no other information about the November-2017 death of 43-year old Sean Suiter of Conewago Township. It was initially rules as a homicide. Then last year, an Independent Review Board found that it was likely that Suiter took his own life. The family strongly disagrees with that conclusion. The day after his death, the 18-year veteran of the force and married father of five was set to testify to a grand jury investigating police corruption.