A Lancaster County man is headed to prison after he was convicted of trying to flush $5000-dollars of fentanyl and cocaine down a toilet during a police raid. The District Attorney’s Office says officers were able to recover more than 450-bags of illegal drugs last January from the home of 27-year old Miguel Vializ of Lititz. Last summer, Vializ was found guilty of drug dealing and tampering with evidence. This week he was sentenced from 4.5-to-10 years in prison.