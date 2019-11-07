Sex Crimes Conviction Leads To Long Prison Term For Former Lancaster Co. Man

A Lancaster County man who moved to Florida will have a new address, a Pennsylvania state prison after he is sentenced for sexually abusing 4-girls over two decades. The District Attorney’s Office says 52-year old Tony Cruz was found guilty last month of more than a dozen offenses including rape of a child from 1984 until 2004. All of the victims are now adults and they testified at the trial. However, two other victims claims were not covered by the conviction because their cases had exceeded the statute of limitations. A judge this week sentenced Cruz from 26-to-68 years in prison.