PA Woman Charged With Theft After Prosecutors Say She Faked Cancer

The Pennsylvania woman who told people online that she was battling cancer is now accused faking the disease to make money. The Chester County District Attorney says 31-year old Jessica Smith of Chester Springs has been charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Prosecutors say Smith pretended to have mounting medical bills as she battled cancer. They say she then used fund-raisers on Facebook and GoFundMe to collect more than $10,000. In the complaint, Smith’s own husband reported to police that his wife is covered on his medical insurance through his employer. He also provided documentation proving that Smith’s medical bills had not even met the $1,250 deductible. Officials with GoFundMe say all donations will be refunded to the donors.