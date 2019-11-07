Investigation Into York Co. Man’s Death Closed

Baltimore Police have closed their investigation into the death of a detective who was also a York County resident. Initially the state Medical Examiner’s office ruled the November-2017 death of 43-year old Sean Suiter of Conewago Township as a homicide. Then last year, an Independent Review Board found that it was likely that Suiter took his own life. The day after his death, the 18-year veteran of the force and married father of five was set to testify to a grand jury investigating police corruption.