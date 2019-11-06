Voting Problems In York County, Commissioners Apologize

The York County Commissioners have extended an apology to voters after there were reported delays on Tuesday. Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of State blame the use of incorrect paper stock for the delay in scanning ballots into the counting machine. The Commissioners say they are working with the state to correct the mistakes ahead of the next election on January-14th which is a special election for the 48th state Senate seat. Meanwhile, the state Republican Party has filed an injunction to draw attention to the irregularities and to ensure all votes were counted and no voter was disenfranchised.