Another Former Exec At Worley-&-Obetz Pleads Guilty

The former controller of a Lancaster County energy company that went bankrupt last year has pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges. Officials say 65-year old Karen Connelly of Manhiem admitted her role in falsify the finances of Worley-&-Obetz between 2003 and 2018 in order to bilk more than $60-million dollars from Fulton Bank. She will be sentenced in February. Former CEO 56-year old Jeffrey Lyons of Lancaster also pleaded guilty and he is awaiting sentencing. Another former controller, 58-year old Judith Avilez of Elizabethtown has also been charged. More than 250-people lost their jobs when the company closed it doors.