2019 York/Lancaster Election Results

The voters cast ballots on Tuesday and here’s a quick check of the results from the contested races..

In the only statewide race, the one for state Superior Court, the two winners are Republican Megan McCarthy King and Democrat Daniel McCaffery.

Speaking of judges, all of the incumbents running for retention won.

In York County, the winners for county commissioner are Republicans Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith and incumbent Democrat Doug Hoke.

Incumbent Sheriff Rich Keuerleber won easily as did county Treasurer Barbara Bair.

In the York County Court of Common Pleas, Republican Matt Menges beat Democrat Sandra Thompson.

In Lancaster County, the new panel of commissioners includes Republicans Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino and Democrat Craig Lehman.

District Attorney Craig Stedman is the new judge on the Court of Common Pleas.

Meanwhile his replacement will be the first woman in the county to hold that job, Republican Heather Adams.

In the ballot question, voters overwhelmingly backed the ‘Marsy’s Law’ expansion of victims rights in the state constitution. However, the result will not be certified until a court challenge is resolved.

Turnout in Lancaster County was over 27-percent, while in York County, the number was just under 15-percent.