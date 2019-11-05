York City 2020 Budget Hearings Announced

Residents are invited to hearings on York City’s 2020 budget. Mayor Michael Helfrich says a public hearing featuring elected officials and the Business Administration Department is set for Tuesday, November 12th. The next night, Community and Economic Development, Police and Fire will present their requests. Then on Thursday November 14th is set aside for the Public Works Department. All the hearings will take place at 6pm in City Council chambers. Persons with disabilities may call (717) 849-2221 if accommodations are needed to participate.