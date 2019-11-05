PA Turnpike Going Cashless

Tollbooths on the Pennsylvania Turnpike won’t totally disappear until 2026 but by 2021, the roadway will go to a cashless pay system. Officials say the $129-million dollar project will make the turnpike, more convenient, safer and faster. Drivers won’t have to stop or slow down but instead they will pay their tolls electronically using the state’s E-Z Pass system. Drivers could also be billed after their license plate is scanned. Eventually most of the roadway’s 600-toll workers and auditors will lose their jobs.