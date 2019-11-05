Election Day 2019

Voters will select officeholders in county and school races and one statewide contest for two open seats on the Superior Court. There is also a ballot question. But on Monday night the state Supreme Court ruled that votes for ‘Marsy’s Law’ will not be certified until a court challenge is resolved. ‘Marsy’s Law’ would expand crime victims rights in the state constitution, from restitution to notifications of court hearings and other proceedings. Some critics worry about the affects on the rights of the accused who have not yet been convicted. While others like the state Attorney General’s Office say the amendment would still need action from legislators to create changes to the law. Voters in York County will be using new voting machines. First-time voters or those using a new polling location will need to show identification. Polls will be open until 8pm Tuesday and we will have results Wednesday morning.