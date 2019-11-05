Chopper Tips Over After Landing In Lancaster Co.

A helicopter used for training landed so hard in Lancaster County on Monday morning that it fell over on its side. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash at the Smoketown Airport in East Lampeter Township. The FAA is investigating.
