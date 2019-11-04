Three Wounded In Separate Shooting In York City Friday

It was a quiet weekend in York City after 3-people were shot in separate incidents on Friday. Officers say the string of violence began at around 1am Friday when a male juvenile was wounded in the leg along the 100-block of East Cottage Place. Then just over 12-hours later a 19-year old man was shot in the stomach along the 600-block of West College Avenue. Then just after 5pm a male youth was shot in the leg along the 700-block of South Pine Street. All victims were taken to York Hospital where they were listed in stable condition. Residents who can help police with their investigations can text an anonymous tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.