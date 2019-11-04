Suspect Charged With Attacking PA Trooper

A Lancaster County man is aggravated assault on a police officer. State Police say 29-year old Kyle Clark of Gap was dressed in black and dancing in the middle of Route-41 before he entered a gas station in Sadsbury Township just after 2:30a Sunday. Troopers say Clark began to resist arrest and he allegedly head-butted the officer. Eventually the suspect was taken into custody. State Police say they found a syringe on Clark and they believe he was under the influence of Methamphetamine. The suspect has also been charged with multiple other crimes including resisting arrest, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.