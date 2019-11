A York County traffic accident claims a life 6-days after the crash. The Coroner’s Office says 61-year old Francisco Schiffino of East Manchester Township was seriously injured when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and struck another vehicle head-on. It happened along North George Street and Woodland Avenue back on the afternoon of October-27th. Officials say Schiffino was taken to York Hospital but he died last Saturday night. There will be no autopsy.