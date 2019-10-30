Suspects Identified In York City Shooting Death

One suspect is in custody, another remains at-large after Friday Night’s shooting in York City killed one man and left another wounded. Police say 31-year old Solomon Moore died at the scene along the 400-block of West King Street just before 11pm. The other victim 26-year old Devon Moore, a cousin, is in a hospital recovering from his wound. Now officers have charged him with attempted homicide and a firearms violation. They say Moore was negligent because he exchanged gunfire with another suspect 29-year old Marvin Butler. Butler is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and a firearms offense. Residents who know the whereabouts of Butler can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.