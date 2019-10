A $27-million dollar re-development project in Marietta Borough will turn an unused property along the Susquehanna River into new homes for up to 300-people. Lancasteronline.com reports that ground-breaking for Riverside Foundry apartments and townhouses will begin in less than a month between West Market, Bridge and Porter streets. The site was the former home of the York Barbell foundry. The 172-apartments and 12-townhouses are expected to be ready for occupancy by next summer.