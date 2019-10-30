Injured York Co. Football Player Improves

There’s good news about that high school football player who suffered a serious head injury last Friday night in York County. The family says 17-year old Patrick Maloney has been taken off the ventilator and sedation. They say he is breathing on his own and communicating. Maloney collapsed on the sideline after Kennard-Dale had wrapped up their first winning season since 2009. The teen underwent emergency brain surgery at York Hospital. Maloney was then transferred to Hershey Medical Center where he continues to recover.