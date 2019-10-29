York Co. H-S Football Player Seriously Injured

A prayer service was set for Tuesday for the Kennard Dale High School football player who suffered a head injury in a game last Friday night. The school’s Students For Christ organization has invited fans, residents and the faculty to come together at their stadium to support 17-year old Patrick Maloney. The team was finishing their first winning season since 2009 when Maloney collapsed on the sidelines. He was rushed to York Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Then early Saturday morning he was flown to Hershey Medical Center. The family is updating the community through posts on Facebook. They say he is making progress like recognizing commands and wiggling fingers and toes. But the main goal for now is that he breathe on his own.