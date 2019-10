York City Police released more details about Friday night’s shooting that left one man dead and another wounded. Officers say 31-year old Solomon Moore of York was shot to death along the 400-block of West King Street just before 11pm. Police say 26-year old Devon Moore, also of York, was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Officers believe the cousins were targeted. No word yet on a suspect. Residents can text anonymous tips to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.