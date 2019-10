Aggravated assault is the lead charge against a Lancaster City man accused of pepper-spraying his girlfriend and a man and then beating them with a wooden post. Police say 32-year old Dwayne Tyler is also accused of a dozen various crimes including falsely identifying himself to officers as well as stalking and drug possession and manufacture. Both victims were injured during the incident last Saturday. Tyler is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.