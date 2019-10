The investigation continues into Friday night’s shooting in York City that left one man dead and another wounded. The Coroner’s Office says the two victims were found just before 11pm at the corner of s=South Hartley and West King Streets. The dead man has been identified as 31-year old Solomon Moore of York. Officials offered no other details. An autopsy will be scheduled for early this week. Residents who can help police can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.