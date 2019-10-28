Former CEO Of Bankrupt Lancaster Co. Pleads Guilty

We’ll have to wait until February to learn the sentence for the former CEO of a Lancaster County energy company who pleaded guilty last week to bank fraud and tax evasion. Federal prosecutors say 56-year old Jeffrey Lyons admitted to lying to Fulton Bank to secure more than $66-million dollars over 15-years for Worley-&-Obetz before the company went bankrupt last year. More than 200-people lost their jobs when the firm closed it doors. Officials say between 2003 and 2018 Lyons also pulled in two of the company’s financial officers to pay him $1.4-million which he used for personal expenses. Former controllers 65-year old Karen Connelly and 58-year old Judith Avilez of Elizabethtown have also been charged with bank fraud. In Lyons’ guilty plea, he agreed to pay restitution totaling $55-million dollars. He is currently free on bail.